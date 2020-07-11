A 17-year-old boy has died after a suspected shark attack on New South Wales' mid-north coast.

Witnesses have told police the teenager was surfing at Wilsons Headland off Wooli Beach near Grafton on Saturday afternoon when he suffered "serious injuries to his legs".

NSW Ambulance crews were called to reports of a shark attack just before 2.30pm, a spokesman told news.com.au.

"Several board-riders came to his assistance before the injured teen could be helped to shore," NSW Police said in a statement.

Advertisement

The shark incident at Wooli Beach. Photo / SharkSmart

Despite CPR efforts to revive the 17-year-old, he died at the scene.

Beaches in the area including Wooli, Diggers Camp and Minnie Water have been closed.

A report into the teenager's death will be prepared for the coroner.

Wooli Beach is a three-kilometre stretch of sand between Wooli Wooli River and the ocean.

The headland is considered the back beach to Diggers Camp and is described as having "the odd nice peak for surfers", along with "a few rips swirling and often an inshore gutter".

The area is not currently patrolled by Surf Life Saving NSW, who will return to beaches in late September.

SLS advise WOOLI BEACH, Wooli and adjacent beaches are closed after shark incident at 02:30pm on 11 Jul 2020. — SharkSmart (@NSWSharkSmart) July 11, 2020

"A world-first scientific trial using artificial intelligence to help Surf Life Saving UAV drone pilots identify shark species was conducted during the 2019/20 season," SLS said in a statement.

"Surf Life Saving NSW, in partnership with the NSW Department of Primary and Industries and Macquarie University, conducted shark spotting trials using AI technology at five NSW beaches - Kingscliff, Byron Bay, Lennox Head, Ballina and Evans Head."

Advertisement

The latest attack comes one week after a 34-year-old man died after he was mauled by a shark while spearfishing off Fraser Island in Queensland.

The victim has since been identified as father of two Matthew Tratt from the Sunshine Coast.