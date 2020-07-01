As United States coronavirus cases climbed above 2,658,300, President Donald Trump repeated a previous claim that he expects Covid-19 to "disappear".

Trump told Fox Business in an interview today that he still thinks it will go away someday.

"I think we're going to be very good with the coronavirus. I think at some point that's going to sort of just disappear, I hope," he said.

When asked if he actually believes the virus will still disappear, Trump said, "I do. I do. Yeah sure. At some point. And I think we're going to have a vaccine very soon too."

Advertisement

"We're headed back in a very strong fashion," Trump said while talking about the economy.

He also said that he would have "no problem" wearing a face mask in public in certain circumstances - a change from his refusal to wear a mask in public at events.

NEW: Trump says he supports another round of direct stimulus payments as part of a "phase four" relief package. https://t.co/DNNbrVcjEj — Axios (@axios) July 1, 2020



When asked whether he would wear a mask, Trump told Fox Business: "Oh, I would. I have. I mean people have seen me wearing one. If I'm in a group of people where we're not 10 feet away - but usually I'm not in that position and everyone's tested."

Trump said that he didn't believe making masks mandatory was required but claimed that he is "all for masks" and that he "thinks masks are good."

Trump added he would have "no problem" with being seen with a mask on.

"Actually, I had a mask on. I sort of liked the way I looked. It was OK. It was a dark, black mask and I thought it think and if people feel good about it they should do it."

In April, Trump said of mask-wearing: "I don't think I'm going to be doing it. Wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens - I just don't see it."