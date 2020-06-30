A Chinese student is on trial for attempted murder after he allegedly threw a younger pupil off a four-storey balcony during an argument outside a classroom.

The underage suspect, who was 15 at the time, is facing up to 10 years in prison.

The 1.9m student, Huang, allegedly picked up 1.6m boy Wei, grabbing his neck and crotch on September 16, 2019.

The pair had been quarrelling and fighting before Huang picked up Wei and threw him over the railing of the school building in front of shocked pupils, Chinese news site Purple Cow, which is affiliated to state-run Yangtse Evening News, reported.

A chinese student has reportedly stood trial for attempted murder after allegedly throwing a younger pupil off a four-storey balcony during an argument outside a classroom. Photo / @SokoWindRider

Wei suffered severe wounds from the four-storey fall and could be left disabled for life following the assault, his father revealed.

The suspect grabs the victim and throws him down the school building on September 16, 2019. Photo / @SoloWindRider

Wei's father told Purple Cow News that he had spent more than 200,000 yuan ($43,000) treating his son and he was worried about his family's mounting debts.

His father says he is able to walk but cannot sit for long periods and will likely not fully recover.

It was reported Wei initially bullied Huang, provoking him into retaliating, but Wei's father rejects the claim his son was a bully.

A police statement obtained by Purple Cow suggested that Huang had brawled with Wei and Wei's classmates before the incident.

Police said Huang had accused Wei and the others of secretly watching him urinate, which led to the fights.

Police added that Huang lifted Wei and tossed him down the balcony in a fit of rage.