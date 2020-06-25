If you thought the crowds at Bondi Beach were bad, UK beachgoers have taken things to the next level.

With Wednesday being the hottest day of the year so far in England, people packed beaches to laze about in the sun, ignoring the country's strict social distancing measures.

Massive crowds were pictured at Brighton and Bournemouth as temperatures hit 32.6C.

The highest UK maximum temperature recorded was in 1976 at 35.6C.

Like New Zealand under Covid-19 restrictions, the UK has a 2m rule.

The defiance came just 24 hours after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced their social distancing rule would be revised to 1m-plus from July 4, to allow businesses to have more customers.

Britain has announced 154 more deaths and 653 coronavirus cases, in the lowest daily jump for more than three months.

Visitors enjoy the hot weather on the beach on June 24, 2020 in Weymouth, United Kingdom. Photo / Getty Images

Dorset council leader Vikki Slade warned they weren't ready for visitors yet, tweeting "please do not come" in response to a video showing crowds of people arriving at Bournemouth train station.

People are seen on the beach on the hottest day of the year, after an easing of social restrictions due to coronavirus, in Bournemouth. Photo / AP

"We are NOT ready. Hotels, attractions, museums and restaurants are closed," she wrote.

"Your visit will be much more enjoyable if you come after 4 July when we will be fully prepared for your visit."

This was Bournemouth train station today sent by my sister. Other trains also as busy. Unbelievable. This is what lockdown looks like. Please go home! pic.twitter.com/XDS8yE9eDq — Sophie (@SophietheOT) June 24, 2020

Bournemouth beach today - This is what happens when you have a totally inept and incompetent government. Video by @AndyMatthews_PA pic.twitter.com/DdQgNgNoe3 — Lightacandle (@lightacandleOTM) June 24, 2020

Bournemouth beach today...yet i can’t have a band play in the garden of my pub. Worlds gone mad 🤯 pic.twitter.com/LmVuUFTnd4 — The White Horse (@TheWhiteHorseLC) June 24, 2020

bournemouth 6pm. me and my sister were trying to find a quiet part of the beach. 💀 no such thing as social distancing here. pic.twitter.com/QeIcVP7lC5 — 🦋 Sherrilee ✨ (@_sherrilee) June 24, 2020

