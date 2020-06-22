A furious shopper has captured the moment she confronted one of the four former police officers who has been charged with the death of George Floyd.

J Alexander Keung, 26, was filmed shopping at a Cubs Food supermarket store in Minnesota on Saturday - one day after being released from the Hennepin County jail on $750,000 bail.

Keung was arrested earlier this month after overseeing former officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd's neck as he yelled: "I can't breathe!"

In the video, which was filmed on the shopper's mobile phone, the woman confront Keung and asks for his name.

"Oh, yeah that's me," he says calmly.

"So it is you," the woman responds. "So you're out of prison and you're comfortably shopping in Cub Foods as if you didn't do anything?"

The former cop says he wouldn't call it "comfortably" and that he was stocking up on "necessities" - while holding a packet of Oreos.

"I don't think you should have that right," the woman says angrily. "I don't think you should be out on bail."

J Alexander Keung, 26, was filmed shopping at a Cubs Food supermarket store in Minnesota on Saturday. Photo / Twitter

Keung admits that "he can understand that", before adding "I'm sorry you feel that way."

The woman continues to berate the man as he tries to leave.

"No you're not sorry!" she says. "You're literally out here, comfortably as if you didn't kill that man? Did you think people weren't going to recognise you?

"You don't have the right to be here. You killed somebody in cold blood. You do not have the right to be here."

Keung responds that he understands and that he will leave with his items, but the woman interrupts.

"No, we don't want you to get your stuff. We want you to be locked up!"

From left, Derek Chauvin, J Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. Photo / Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP

The former officer again says he's going to check out his items before she yells across the supermarket that he is one of the officers involved in George Floyd's death.

"You're not going to be able to comfortably go around Minnesota like this," the woman says.

"This is crazy that you're here ... thinking everything is okay. I mean, you don't want to apologise, you don't want to say anything?" she adds.

She also questions how he was able pay off the $750,000 bail as he waited in line to checkout.

The incident was shared on social media and has been viewed over 700,000 times on Twitter.

Kueng was one of the three former Minneapolis police officers had have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter during the incident on May 25.

Derek Chauvin has been charged for the murder of George Floyd.

The most serious charge was filed against Derek Chauvin, who was caught on video pressing his knee to Floyd's neck and now must defend himself against an accusation of second-degree murder.

All four were fired after the incident. If convicted, they could be sentenced to up to four decades in prison.