Police have arrested a man at the scene of stabbings in Reading, England, which left three people dead and two in critical care in hospital.

The Telegraph understands the incident is being treated as terror-related.

A source told the Telegraph three people were declared dead at the scene and two were transferred to the emergency department of Royal Berkshire Hospital, where they were receiving resuscitation.

We are aware of reports of an incident in Forbury Gardens, Reading.



Officers are on the scene and investigating the incident. — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) June 20, 2020

Police are holding a man in custody and officers are understood to be treating the incident as a random attack. Thames Valley Police said they were "aware of an incident" in Forbury Gardens, a public park, and were cordoning off streets in the town.

Eye-witness accounts on social media have reported paramedics and police tending to wounded people in the park.

One witness told the Daily Mail he was about 10 metres from the scene, and said the attack looked "completely random".

Lawrence Wort, a personal trainer from Chippenham, said: "So the park was pretty full, a lot of people sat around drinking with friends when one lone person walked through, suddenly shouted some unintelligible words and went around a large group of around 10, trying to stab them.

"He stabbed three of them, severely in the neck, and under the arms, and then turned and started running towards me, and we turned and started running.

"When he realised that he couldn't catch us, he tried to stab another group sat down, he got one person in the back of the neck and then when he realised everyone was starting to run, he ran out the park."

Freelance journalist Claire Gould, who lives near the scene, told the Daily Mail she saw the air ambulances land on the nearby Kings Meadow as a police helicopter circled overhead.

She described hearing lots of sirens and said surrounding roads and a retail park had been cordoned off by officers.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Air Ambulance told the Telegraph: "Our guys are down there, we do have a number of resources down there assisting, working alongside South Central Ambulance Service and the police. "

"We've got a number of patients that are being cared for and treated at the moment, but that is about as much information as I have at the moment. "

"All I know is there are a number of patients down there and we are assisting as part of a large response."

The spokesman said he could not comment on the number of people injured, nor whether anyone had been killed.