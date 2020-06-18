By Anneke Smith of RNZ

Ukraine's secret service is claiming to have stopped a neo-Nazi cell during its investigation into the distribution of the Christchurch terrorist's so-called manifesto.

Last year it was revealed a neo-Nazi in Ukraine was distributing the document through an online messaging app channel, which was set up two days after the March 15 attacks last year.

The forum openly praised the Christchurch gunman and used the messaging platform to distribute a Ukrainian-translated version of his document.

A man is arrested by the Ukranian secret service after raids on neo-Nazis in the area. Photo / via RNZ

Ukraine's ambassador Dmytro Senik vowed to prosecute anyone distributing the material; saying an investigation would take time but Ukraine had the legislation to prosecute those holding or copying the document.

In a statement published on June 17, the country's secret service said it discovered guns, ammunition and explosives during raids in Ukraine's two largest cities Kyiv and Kharkiv.

Photographs appear to show a man being arrested and a clandestine printing room with stacks of books wrapped in paper.

The secret service also claims to have seized Nazi propaganda, computers and receipts confirming international deliveries.

It says an investigation into suspected terrorism continues.

Printers and stacks of books can be seen in photos released by the Ukranian secret service after raids on local neo-Nazis. Photo / via RNZ

The Christchurch gunman's document, which quickly spread on 8chan after the Christchurch attacks, has been classified as objectionable in New Zealand.

It is illegal to distribute or even possess a copy of the document without applying for explicit permission from the Chief Censor.

