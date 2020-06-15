The German prosecutor investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has gone back on his claim that the girl was dead, saying there is still "a little bit of hope" she could still be found alive.

Hans Christian Wolters said there was no forensic proof of her death, five days after telling media that the German authorities have "evidence" she was dead.

Madeleine McCann has been missing since 2007.

Wolters said his theory was based on previous cases of missing children and paedophiles he had investigated

"Because there is no forensic evidence, there may be a little bit of hope [that she is alive]," he told the Sunday Mirror.

"We don't want to kill the hope and because there is no forensic evidence it may be theoretically possible," he added.

"I know it's important for the British people when I say she is dead, but I did not know it was so important. But I know in Germany it's more normal that we investigate a murder in such a case, so it's not so important. It's more normal."

Wolters confirmed that Christian Brueckner is "the only suspect" in the case and says the investigation is "90 per cent" there.