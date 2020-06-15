Rayshard Brooks – whose death has sparked a fresh wave of unrest in the US – was shot twice in the back, his autopsy shows.

The report says that Brooks died from organ damage and blood loss from the two gunshot wounds after an altercation with police in Atlanta.

The autopsy, performed on Sunday, lists Brooks' cause of death as gunshot wounds to the back, the manner of death is listed as homicide.

Meanwhile new bodycam footage shows what happened in the moments before the fatal shooting.

It shows the 27-year-old man was sleeping in his car and reportedly blocking a Wendy's drive through when police interviewed him and made him do a sobriety test.

This screen grab taken from body camera video provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Rayshard Brooks speaking with Officer Garrett Rolfe. Photo / AP

Footage shows the officers trying to handcuff him, but he runs away. The footage shows Brooks holding a taser as he runs. He can be see pointing it back at the officer chasing him. A number of gunshots can then be heard.

It comes amid revelations the officers involved collected their shell casings rather than giving first aid to Brooks.

It is claimed they waited more than two minutes before even checking his pulse, a lawyer for Brooks' family claims.

27 year-old Rayshard Brooks of Atlanta was shot by police after fleeing a struggle. Video / Eric Wasserman / GBI

Witnesses said that "the officers went and put on plastic gloves and picked up their shell casings after they killed him — before rendering aid," lawyer L. Chris Stewart said at a press conference Saturday, a day after Brooks was shot dead trying to avoid a drunk-driving arrest.

Kyna Sosa demonstrates. where on Saturday, protesters set fire to the Atlanta Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed. Photo / AP

"They appear to be caring more about covering their tracks than providing aid," he said of the officers, Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan.

"Aid that could have saved his life if allegedly he was taken to the hospital and died in surgery. But they didn't give that to him."