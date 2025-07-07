Daniel McSweeney and Dr Niamh McCullagh at the dig site leading the excavation of a mass burial site containing the remains of hundreds of babies and toddlers. Photo / Getty Images

Significant quantities of baby remains were discovered in 20 individual chambers within an apparently makeshift crypt 2m below ground at the site during test excavations between 2016 and 2017, she said.

MacSweeney told AFP that the complexity of the task “is unique as we are dealing with so many sets of infant remains”.

DNA samples have already been collected from around 30 relatives, and this process will be expanded in the coming months to gather as much genetic evidence as possible, MacSweeney said.

A 2.4m-high hoarding has been installed around the perimeter, which is in the middle of a housing estate built during the 1970s.

The site is subject to security monitoring on a 24-hour basis to ensure the forensic integrity of the site during the excavation.

Dr McCullagh points to a map of the excavation site. Photo / Getty Images

Over a decade-long wait

The excavation comes over a decade since a historian discovered the unmarked mass burial site.

In 2014, Catherine Corless produced evidence that 796 children, from newborns to a 9-year-old, had died at the location.

Her research pointed to the children’s likely final resting place – a disused septic tank discovered in 1975.

The mother and baby home in Tuam was run by Catholic nuns between 1925 and 1961, and the site was left largely untouched after the institution was knocked down in 1972.

A general view of the former site of the mother and baby home and the memorial garden where it is believed 796 children are buried. Photo / Getty Images

It was Corless’ discovery of the unmarked mass burial site that led to an Irish Commission of Investigation into the mother and baby home.

Women who became pregnant out of wedlock were siloed in so-called mother and baby homes by Irish society, the state and the Catholic church, which has historically held an iron grip on Irish social attitudes.

After giving birth at the homes, mothers were then separated from their newborn children, who were often given up for adoption.

The state-backed inquiries sparked by the discoveries in Tuam found that 56,000 unmarried women and 57,000 children passed through 18 such homes over the space of 76 years.

The commission’s report concluded that 9000 children had died in the homes across Ireland.

Often, church and state worked in tandem to run the institutions, which still operated in Ireland as recently as 1998.

The Office of the Director of Authorised Intervention team was finally appointed in 2023 to lead the Tuam site excavation.

Anna Corrigan holds a book about her mother, 'My Name is Bridget,' featuring some of the children's names. Photo / Getty Images

“These children were denied every human right in their lifetime, as were their mothers, and they were denied dignity and respect in death,” Anna Corrigan, whose two siblings may have been buried at the site, told reporters.

“We are hoping that today maybe will be the start of hearing them as I think they have been crying for a long time to be heard,” she said.

-Agence France-Presse