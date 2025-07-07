Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Renewed clashes between Israel and Yemen’s rebels come amid talks over Gaza

By Sammy Westfall
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea have resumed with two incidents. Earlier this year the United States and Israel launched a series of airstrikes on Yemen's capital, Sana'a, against the Houthis. Photo / Getty Images

Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea have resumed with two incidents. Earlier this year the United States and Israel launched a series of airstrikes on Yemen's capital, Sana'a, against the Houthis. Photo / Getty Images

Amid sensitive talks over a potential Israel-Hamas ceasefire in Gaza, and as Iran considers renewed nuclear negotiations, violence is flaring in another of the region’s interlinked conflicts: between Israel and Yemen’s Houthis.

Two crew members were injured and two others were missing after a ship was attacked today off the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World