The United States Covid-19 coronavirus cases have topped two million, according to US network NBC.

It puts the current numbers at 2,002,229 cases and 113,344 deaths.

The Johns Hopkins University total is 1,997,636 cases and 112,769 deaths. The Worldometres website has the case total at 2,065,493.

The news comes as the US is now officially in a recession, bringing an end to 128 months of economic growth.

Advertisement

In mid-March the US only had 4500 cases. A dozen states have seen an increase in hospitalisations since Memorial weekend, CNN reported. Deaths have levelled at about 1000 per day.

The US is re-opening its economy and today Disney said its Southern California theme parks would be back in business in mid-July after a four-month closure due to the coronavirus.

- additional reporting AP