Police are hailing heroics of two men who fought off a circling shark as they desperately dragged a fatally mauled mate – surf-loving Rob Pedretti – to the sand at a northern NSW beach yesterday.

Robin "Rob" Pedretti died at Salt Beach just south of Kingscliff soon after the great white shark took a bite out of his thigh whilst surfing with mates.

The Gold Coast's tight-knit surfing community is mourning the Tugun 60-year-old whose death acquaintance and city surfing figure Nev Hyman said was difficult to comprehend.

"He was one of the many people who lived and breathed surfing, we love it more than anything, apart from our loved ones," he said. "It is just incredibly heartwrenching knowing what Rob's family are going through at this moment.

"Every single Gold Coast surfer's hearts are breaking and they will be reaching out with love and sympathy for Rob and his family.

Hyman, who founded Firewire Surfboards, has surfed for 50 years and said there was "no rhyme or reason" to Pedretti's death: "My heart breaks at the thought of Rob and his family who are suffering right now.

"Rob didn't do anything wrong. The shark didn't either."

Ex-World Longboard Champion Andrew McKinnon said: "I did not know him personally but everyone says he was a really nice guy and well-liked. The whole surfing community is in mourning."

Friends of Pedretti, originally from Geelong, held a tribute on a southern Gold Coast beach late yesterday.

A close friend and a third surfer heroically fought off the shark using boards as protection while dragging Pedretti to the beach. He had a wound to the back of his thigh and could not be revived by paramedics.

The NSW Government Department of Primary Industries (DPI) authorised capture and elimination of the shark responsible for the attack.

But police only act if a shark poses a direct threat and the hunt was cancelled once it eventually swam away, a spokeswoman said. Police and surf lifesaving bosses praised the heroic efforts of those who attempted to save him.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Matthew Kehoe said the surfers' efforts were heroic: "They fought off the shark. They got him on one of the boards and tried to stabilise him and take him to shore."

The shark followed, circled the trio and rammed a board.

"The actions were absolutely outstanding, they did everything they could to save this guy," Kehoe said. "They put themselves at significant risk and we will be recognising those two at a later stage for their heroic actions."

It is the first fatal shark attack in northern NSW since Tadashi Nakahara was killed in the water off Ballina in September 2015. Surf Life Saving NSW duty officer Jimmy Keough said there had been more shark activity along the NSW coast as mullet and bait fish travel close to shore. Whales are also migrating.

"This is the first shark attack on the Tweed Coast for a long period," he said.

Beaches in Kingscliff are closed until at least this morning. Photos of the bite wounds were sent to DPI for identification. It is understood yesterday's incident was the first fatal attack recorded at Salt Beach.

Salt Beach surf lifesaver and Tweed Shire councillor James Owen said residents were lining the top of the beach in shock after the attack.

"We are concentrating on making the beach safe," he said. "It is so awful on so many levels and our hearts are with this man's family and friends.

"Everyone is sensible enough to know sharks are all around and it could happen … but this area is not known for shark attacks.

"It's going to take a while for the community to process and deal with it all."

NSW Ambulance Inspector Terence Savage said it was "dreadful".

"When you get a call to attend a shark attack, you never really know the full extent of the damage until you get on scene," he said.

"As a paramedic, all we want to do is help people. They did everything they could to try and save his life, but despite their best efforts, were unable to do so. During this tragic time, our hearts are with his family."