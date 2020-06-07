A male surfer has been killed after being bitten by a shark off Kingscliff in northern New South Wales, Australia.

Police believe the attack occurred on Salt Beach at 10.41am (AEST) this morning.

#BREAKING A surfer has died after a shark attack in northern NSW. The attack is thought to have occurred on Salt Beach, south of Kingscliff in the last hour. @abcnews — Sarah Hall (@sarahlhall) June 7, 2020

Details are still to be confirmed but NSW Police said a man had been killed after an incident involving a shark off North Point Ave near Kingscliff.

The man in his 50s was believed to have been surfing at the time of the bite.

NSW Ambulance attended, but the man died at the scene.

SLS advise fatal shark bite at KINGSCLIFF, Tweed at 10:41 am on 7 Jun 2020. SLS has closed beach for 24 hours. — SharkSmart (@NSWSharkSmart) June 7, 2020

Surf Life Saving NSW has since closed the beach.

Authorities are yet to identify the type of shark but it is understood to be the season when great white sharks are active off that part of the coast.