A male surfer has been killed after being bitten by a shark off Kingscliff in northern New South Wales, Australia.
Police believe the attack occurred on Salt Beach at 10.41am (AEST) this morning.
Details are still to be confirmed but NSW Police said a man had been killed after an incident involving a shark off North Point Ave near Kingscliff.
The man in his 50s was believed to have been surfing at the time of the bite.
NSW Ambulance attended, but the man died at the scene.
Surf Life Saving NSW has since closed the beach.
Authorities are yet to identify the type of shark but it is understood to be the season when great white sharks are active off that part of the coast.