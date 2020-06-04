A protester in the US has offered to have sex with "any cop that quits his job today".

The offer was filmed by the woman who was protesting and can be heard telling the cops in front of her she will have sex with any of them, if they quit their job.

"That offer is good til the end of the night," she says.

"Put own your f*****g gun, put down your f*****g badge, be a f*****g human being.

"I've got business cards," she says at one point.

One of the cops replies telling her: "I'm married, sorry".

"Do you think married cops don't see prostitutes? Y'all love prostitutes," she continues.

"If you quit today, I'll f**k you consensually. And I'm good too."

The footage was posted on Twitter where it has been viewed more than a quarter of a million times.

The woman has not been identified.