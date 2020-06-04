A 9-year-old boy in Kenya has won a national award for his invention: a wooden hand-washing machine to help stop the spread of Covid-19 in communities.

Stephen Wamukota told the BBC he only has two machines but wants to make more.

He said he was "very happy" to receive a presidential award for his invention.

Stephen's machine uses a foot pedal to tip a bucket of water onto a user's hands, avoiding touching any surfaces and reducing infections.

He came up with the idea while watching an item on TV about how coronavirus spreads. Photo / James Wamukota

The boy told the BBC he came up with the idea while watching an item on TV about how coronavirus spreads.

"I had bought some pieces of wood to make a window frame, but I when I came back home after work one day I found that Stephen had made the machine," the boy's father, James Wamukota told the BBC.

"The concept was his and I helped tighten the machine. I'm very proud," he added.

Stephen, who says he wants to be an engineer when he grows up, was among 68 Kenyans given the Presidential Order of Service, Uzalendo (Patriotic) Award on Monday.

Kenya has more than 2000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and has recorded 69 deaths.