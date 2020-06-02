George Floyd's young daughter and her mother have broken their silence after Floyd's tragic death, telling the world "he was a good man" as friends call for justice in the case.

Roxie Washington and her daughter Gianna held a press conference in Minneapolis, where Washington delivered an emotional statement on her daughter's behalf.

"I don't have a lot to say, I can't get the words together right now," Washington said, fighting back tears.

"I want everyone to know that this is what those officers took from me," she said, referring to her daughter.

Advertisement

Roxie Washington speaks and stands behind Gianna Floyd, the daughter of George Floyd, at a news conference. Photo / AP

Roxie Washington, stands behind Gianna Floyd, the daughter of George Floyd, at a news conference. Photo / AP

"At the end of the day, they get to go home and be with their families. Gianna does not have a father. He will never see her grow up, graduate, he will never walk her down the aisle. If there's a problem and she needs her dad, she does not have that anymore.

"I'm here for my baby and I'm here for George because I want justice for him.

"He was good, no matter what anybody thinks, he was good. This is the proof."

Washington told of Floyd's joy at becoming a father.

"He was so happy to have her. He slept the whole time I was in labour, but when he heard her cry, he woke up," she said.

"I still have a picture of him waking up and getting his baby. He loved her. He loved her so much."

George Floyd was killed by a police officer and the resulting protests are tearing America apart. Photo / AP

Floyd, a black man who was in handcuffs at the time, died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, knelt on Floyd's neck and ignored bystander shouts to get off him and Floyd's cries that he couldn't breathe.

His death has sparked days of protests in Minneapolis and around America.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• George Floyd death: Family says independent autopsy shows he died from asphyxia

• George Floyd death: Family seek independent autopsy in police brutality case

• George Floyd death: Boxer Floyd Mayweather set to pay for funeral

• George Floyd death: Arrested Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's wife announces she is leaving him

Floyd's friend Stephen Jackson also spoke at the press conference, with the former NBA player telling media that Floyd's death doesn't make sense.

"It really don't make no sense. We all seen it plain as day," he said.

Gesturing to the assembled media he said: "Y'all in here with cameras to record what's in here so you can have it for later. So you can have proof of what happened today. Right?

Stephen Jackson a friend of George Floyd speaks during a news conference. Photo / AP

Gianna Floyd, the daughter of George Floyd, listens to a news conference with Stephen Jackson. Photo / AP

"When you post that footage on your news station, you expect people to believe what you're posting and what you videoed is real, right?

"Why is it not that simple when someone is getting videoed and getting murdered? Why is it not that simple?"

"Why do we have to see her pain?.

"Why do we have to see a daughter getting raised without her father?"

"Floyd might not be here, but I'm here for her. I'm here to get justice.

"We demanded justice. And I'm tired of seeing that. I'm not gonna see her hurt like that every day. We need justice. We demand it.

"Thank y'all for coming, but this s*** has to stop."