As violence escalates across the US in the protests against George Floyd's death, there have also been moments of immeasurable peace and compassion for fellow humans.

While video footage and photos of violence spread on social media, people are also trying to show places and moments where the protests were quiet and peaceful.

Below are some examples.



1. The community putting out free food and water for protesters in Minneapolis:

What the media won’t show in Minneapolis. Free food, water and resources.



Community is a verb. pic.twitter.com/piKlEqun0t — zellie (@zellieimani) May 30, 2020

2. The moment police officers joined the protesters in Flint, as they chanted "walk with us":

3. The moment people in Colorado laid with the faces down for nine minutes, chanting "I can't breathe":

protesters lay on their stomach and chant “i can’t breathe”

denver, co pic.twitter.com/cUN7Tt0IHI — kylee (@tomakeupwityou) May 31, 2020

4. This man with a shirt saying "Free hugs", hugging a police officer:

5. People dancing in New Jersey:

6. Members of the community in Fairfax cleaning up the mess left behind:

Up early this morning to help clean up Fairfax. A lot of small businesses hit hard but it was really nice to see the community come together to help clean up this mess. pic.twitter.com/V3veXk1EHp — anealjoshua (@anealjoshua) May 31, 2020

7. This moment of silence in Atlanta, Georgia:

a moment of silence

atlanta, ga pic.twitter.com/4cBNcDF3rg — kylee (@tomakeupwityou) May 31, 2020

8. Nine minutes of silence for George Floyd in Washington DC:

A powerful moment as protestors take a 9 minute moment of silence outside of @NMAAHC in honor of #GeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter #dcprotest pic.twitter.com/G05RihEMtj — Lukas Pietrzak (@Ltpietrzak) May 30, 2020

9. This peaceful march in Chicago:

People seem determined to share only violent images tonight.



Please make sure that the massive peaceful protests like this one in Chicago get just as much attention.#BLACK_LIVES_MATTER



pic.twitter.com/zwsD1rOS8i — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) May 31, 2020

10. This photo from Nashville:

11. The protesters protecting the police officer that got separated from his group:

I'd like to share this photo of an officer who got seperated from his colleagues and a group of protesters surrounded him to defend him pic.twitter.com/GCuxkHRl74 — Floof || Love Don't Hate || (@FluffyAnimal12) May 31, 2020

12. This photo in Houston, Texas:

Thank you for sharing. This one also needs to be shared. It was taken yesterday in Houston. pic.twitter.com/zxi7JNZKwV — Morgan Webster (@morganmalloy) May 31, 2020

13. This officer reading the names of police brutality victims to the crowd:

Protesters got a lieutenant to read the names of police brutality victims. pic.twitter.com/elmaIj09dM — Pamela Wood☀️ (@pwoodreporter) May 30, 2020

14. This person handing out hand sanitiser to protesters in Chicago:

This is how Chicago does it pic.twitter.com/a6n7cUMPW0 — Bike Lane Uprising (@bikelaneuprise) May 30, 2020

15. These protesters in Ohio breaking into song: