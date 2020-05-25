Up to 130 people say they could be a child of Jeffrey Epstein, according to website created by a DNA company tasked with finding possible heirs to the deceased paedophile's estate.

If any are found to be the former financier's children, they could lay claim to a piece his US$635 million ($1.04 billion) estate, which includes his Manhattan mansion and a luxury 30 hectare estate, dubbed "paedophile island", the Daily Mail reported.

Some 386 people contacted Epsteinheirs.com - with 30 per cent saying they might be his offspring.

Epstein, who took his life in a Manhattan jail cell last year while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, had never married and was not known to have had any children. He left his assets in a trust after his death.

"Jeffrey Epstein was sexually promiscuous for so long that there is a reasonable chance he may have fathered a child," Harvey Morse, founder of Morse Genealogical Services told the Sun.

The DNA firm set up the website Epsteinheirs.com shortly after Epstein's death asking for people who thought they were heirs to his estate to come forward.

Epstein earned his wealth as an asset manager.

In 2008, he pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution, but accepted a plea deal.

The deal required him to register as a sex offender and he served 13 months in prison, although he was allowed to work from his office six days a week.

Earlier this year, Epstein's estate was valued at US$635 million, an increase from about US$577 million after the sale of some of its assets.

Executors sold five of Epstein's cars including a US$195,000 Bentley, a US$133,200 Mercedes and three Chevrolet Suburbans worth a total of US$112,000. The identities of the purchasers have not been disclosed.

From left, Donald Trump and his girlfriend (and future wife), Melania Knauss, financier Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at the Mar-a-Lago club in 2000. Photo / Getty Image

Epstein's estate also closed four bank accounts associated with his companies. The accounts held more than US$500,000 in cash combined.

Epstein still owned four properties, including his Manhattan mansion and Zorro Ranch in Stanley, New Mexico, as well as the so-called "paedophile island", or Little Saint James, based off the coast of St. Thomas.

A good portion of Epstein's wealth was believed might go to his brother Mark. The younger sibling and the lone surviving member of his immediate family seemed best positioned to inherit the majority of the estate.