Partygoers are copping it on social media after footage showed hundreds of revellers dancing, swimming and drinking despite the pandemic.

Hundreds of people have completely ignored social distancing rules in favour of partying at a tourist hotspot in the US, with the venue and partygoers copping major backlash online.

‌

Pictures and videos taken this Saturday at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri showed dozens of boats cruising through the water while crowds celebrated the warm weather by dancing, swimming and drinking.

Each year people flock to the area for the Memorial Day weekend and this year was no different, despite the ongoing pandemic.

Advertisement

Videos from the wild party show hundreds of people swimming together in a pool and standing around celebrating.

No one in the footage appears to be concerned about keeping an adequate amount of space between themselves and others.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Photos shared to Twitter by Colin Jeffery from KSDK News show crowds of people packed around a pool, completely ignoring a huge sign asking visitors to remain 6ft apart and practice social distancing.

Partygoers completely ignored the sign telling people to practice social distancing. Photo / Twitter

Jeffrey said when he questioned Camden County Sheriff's Department about the gathering he was informed orders allowing police to enforce social distancing were no longer in place.

‌

"The health regulations and orders from the commission expired when the state opened back up. Of course the state has social distancing guidelines but it doesn't seem everyone is following it very well here," the department said.