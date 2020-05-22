A 19-year-old man has died after falling from a balcony and four people have been taken to hospital because of drug-related incidents after a party on Australia's Gold Coast overnight.

The dead teenager from Brisbane was found dead at the foot of an apartment building on View Ave, Surfers Paradise at 3.19am.

It's understood he was partying with a group of friends when he fell four storeys from a rented apartment in the View Pacific tower.

Queensland Ambulance said seven people were assessed at the scene and four were taken to Robina Hospital in stable conditions.

Queensland Police told news.com.au the four people were taken to hospital because of drug related incidents.

Police say a crime scene has been set up.

"Investigations are under way to determine the cause and what may have taken place in the lead-up," police said.

Several young people have fallen to their deaths from high-rise balconies in Surfers Paradise in recent years.

In November Liam Kearns, 22, from Christchurch in New Zealand, fell to his death from the 15th floor of the Breakers North building.

In 2018, Sydney-born Hamish Bidgood, 18, fell from a balcony at the Surfers Regent Apartments in Surfers Paradise 5am on November 29.

In 2016, another 17-year-old was injured falling from a balcony as he leaned over to reach for something he dropped.

Another four Schoolies in the same year were fined for balcony hopping.

Isabelle Colman, 17, died after falling from a 26th floor balcony at the Chevron Renaissance towers in 2012 while celebrating Schoolies.

In the month before, three others fell to their deaths from Gold Coast skyscrapers.

MYSTERY OVER FATAL FALL AT SYDNEY HOTEL

Also overnight, a 45-year-old woman was found dead in Sydney's Darling Harbour after mysteriously falling from the balcony of a luxury hotel.

The woman's body was discovered on a level one rooftop about 8pm last night after emergency services were called to Sussex St to reports a woman falling from a tenth floor balcony from the Hyatt Regency hotel.

A 48-year-old man – known to the woman – was arrested at the scene and taken to Day Street Police Station. However, he has since been released pending further investigation.

Police have not yet formally identified the woman.

A crime scene has been set up and a police investigation has been launched into her death.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information or who was in the area at the time to come forward.