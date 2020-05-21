A US woman who has taken hydroxychloroquine for 19 years still caught Covid-19 despite President Donald Trump saying it can help prevent the virus.

Kim, from Wisconsin, has taken the anti-malarial drug for 19 years to help treat the pain caused by her lupus.

Despite taking it, she decided to stay indoors as the Covid-19 pandemic spread across the US, only making trips to the grocery store.

But by mid-April she started getting Covid-19 symptoms.

"I was weak all over. Coughing, fever. The fever was very high," Kim told WISN. "It just went downhill from there. I couldn't breathe no more."

Her condition worsened and she was rushed to emergency room, where she tested positive for Covid-19.

The drug Trump says can prevent Covid-19. Photo / WISN

Kim was left stunned at her diagnosis, saying she thought she was safe because of what Trump has said about the drug.

"When they gave the diagnosis, I felt like it was a death sentence. I was like, 'I'm going to die,'" Kim said.

"I'm like, 'How can I be sick? How? I'm on the hydroxychloroquine.' They were like, 'Well, nobody ever said that was the cure or that was going to keep you safe' and it definitely did not."

Trump has repeatedly said that hydroxychloroquine could help treat or prevent Covid-19.

Just this week, Trump told White House reporters that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine.

"A lot of good things have come out about the hydroxychloroquine. A lot of good things have come out and you'd be surprised at how many people are taking it, especially the front-line workers before you catch it. The front-line workers, many, many are taking it," Trump said on Monday.

"I happen to be taking it. I happen to be taking it, hydroxychloroquine, right now. A couple of weeks ago I started taking it. Here's my evidence. I get a lot of positive calls about it. The only negative I've heard was the study where they gave it was at the VA with, you know, people that aren't big Trump fans gave it."

Kim has since hit out at Trump, and has warned people the drug will not prevent Covid-19.

"You're not safe taking that medication at all. [Hydroxychloroquine] is not going to prevent anything. You can still get coronavirus," she said.

"It kind of makes me mad that [Trump] thinks it's going to do that and is telling the whole world it's going to do that."

Despite Trump's wild claims, studies have shown it does not help protect against Covid-19.

Doctors have also argued it could be dangerous to take if people don't have a condition the drug is designed to help.

"There is a potential for cardiac abnormalities, abnormal heart rhythm, eye issues, retinopathy," said Dr Joseph Rahimian, an abnormal disease specialist at NYU Langone Medical Center. "Those are all possible with its use."

Kim has since been discharged from hospital after seven nights but is still on oxygen at home.