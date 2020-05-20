After her campus closed, a college senior took a job as a temporary morgue worker on the front lines of the pandemic.

Mariel Sander thought she would spend her final month at Columbia University going

April 14: Welcome to the morgue

April 16: 'I'm so scared'

April 21: A jolt of reality

April 23: The job takes a toll

April 28: Six bodies by noon

May 1: Yellow flowers

May 6: Camaraderie in the morgue

May 8: Celebration

May 15: Last day

May 18: Heading home