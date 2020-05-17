An explosion in downtown Los Angeles has injured 10 firefighters, and more than 200 others rushed to the scene as the flames spread to several buildings.

The condition of the injured was not immediately known. News helicopters showed dozens of fire trucks at the scene. As firefighters aimed hoses at the long-slung building where the explosion occurred, others could be seen standing next to gurneys that had been readied for the injured.

Firefighters were initially called to East Boyle Street around 6:30pm for a report of a fire at a one-story commercial building. Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said the firefighters entered the building, and there was nothing unusual until the explosion occurred.

The department issued a "mayday" call and characterized the incident as a "major emergency." By about 7:15pm the fire appeared largely under control.

It was not immediately known what type of business was in the building or what caused the explosion.

