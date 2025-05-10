Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri said both sides would “stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea”. It came into effect from 11.30pm Saturday (NZTime)

Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar posted on X: “Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect”.

“Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he added.

Hours later, however, an Indian government source said Pakistan had broken the agreement, and AFP staff in Srinagar in Indian-administered Kashmir reported hearing a series of loud explosions.

Separately, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah posted on X: “What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!”

Further details were not immediately available.

Attacks and counter-attacks

The ceasefire came after four days of attacks and counter-attacks by both sides that killed at least 60 people. Thousands of civilians fled their homes along the border as well as in divided Kashmir.

The fighting was touched off by an attack last month in the Indian-administered side of Kashmir that killed 26 tourists, mostly Hindu men, which Delhi blamed on Islamabad.

India accused the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba - a UN-designated terrorist organisation - of carrying out the attack, but Islamabad has denied any involvement and called for an independent probe.

Militants have stepped up operations in Kashmir since 2019, when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government revoked its limited autonomy and took the state under direct rule from New Delhi.

The countries have fought several wars over the territory, which both claim in full but administer separate portions of since gaining independence from British rule in 1947.

Positive step

“The ceasefire is a positive step,” said Bilal Shabbir, an IT consultant in Muzaffarabad, in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

“In war, it’s not just soldiers who die, it’s mostly civilians - and in this case, it would have been the people of Kashmir.”

In Srinagar, resident Sukesh Khajuria was more cautious.

“The ceasefire is welcome, but it’s difficult to trust Pakistan. We have to be vigilant,” he said.

Both sides will pay a high price economically for the conflict.

Pakistani military sources claimed its forces had shot down at least 77 Israeli-made high-tech drones - debris from some of them was seen by AFP reporters - while Indian officials said they had destroyed hundreds of Pakistani drones, many Turkish-made.

Pakistan also says it downed five Indian warplanes - including three French Rafale fighter jets - although New Delhi has not confirmed any losses.

Independent verification of claims by either side has been difficult.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the ceasefire came after he and Vice-President JD Vance engaged with senior officials on both sides.

“I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site,” he said on X.

Vance posted on the same platform: “My gratitude to the leaders of India and Pakistan for their hard work and willingness to engage in this ceasefire.”

News of the ceasefire was welcomed in Britain, the Indian subcontinent’s former colonial master and home to a huge diaspora from both countries.

“Today’s ceasefire between India and Pakistan is hugely welcome,” Foreign Secretary David Lammy wrote on X.

“I urge both parties to sustain this. De-escalation is in everybody’s interest.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also welcomed the ceasefire, calling it a “positive step” that should lead to peace, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

“Pakistan violates the bilateral agreement with India,” the government source told AFP

India and Pakistan worked out a ceasefire announced Saturday bilaterally, an Indian government source told AFP, after US President Donald Trump said it came through talks mediated by Washington.

“The stoppage of firing and military action between India and Paksitan was worked out directly between the two countries,” the source told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Pakistan reopened its airspace on Saturday following a ceasefire agreement with India, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said.

“Pakistan’s airspace has been fully reopened for all types of flights,” said a PAA statement after US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire.

The ceasefire agreed by India and Pakistan on Saturday is “hugely welcome”, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy wrote on X, adding that de-escalation was in “everybody’s interest”.

Germany on Saturday welcomed as a first step the full and immediate ceasefire agreed to by India and Pakistan after days of deadly attacks.

“The ceasefire agreed between #India and #Pakistan is a first, important step out of the escalation spiral. Dialogue is key,” the German foreign office said in a post on the X social media.

-Agence France-Presse