Ricardo Barbaro has been charged with murder over the death of young Melbourne mother Ella Price.

The 33-year-old was charged over the death of Ella Price, who was found dead in her South Melbourne home on May 4.

It comes after a week-long manhunt to find Barbaro ended after a stand-off in Sydney.

The 26-year-old woman's body was in her apartment for days before it was discovered.

Police believe Barbaro was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the young mother.

He is due to face the Melbourne Magistrates Court today.