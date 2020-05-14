

A three-day-baby has died in Wales after being born to a Covid-positive mother and is believed to be the youngest person in the UK to die from the virus.

Coolio Carl Justin Morgan was born at the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend, South Wales.

Diagnosed with a low heart rate at birth, he was later transferred to Singleton hospital in Swansea, where he died on May 5.

An inquest has heard that his death was partly blamed on "maternal Covid-19" because his mother Kimberley had tested positive for the virus after giving birth.

Advertisement

The primary cause of Coolio's death was given as severe hypoxic ischaemic encephalopathy, meaning the brain being starved of blood and oxygen. "Maternal Covid-19" was listed as a secondary cause.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Three babies have virus amid fears of rise in cases when school returns

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Baby names inspired by pandemic

• Covid 19 coronavirus: New mum with pre-eclampsia and prem baby alone in lockdown

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Parents name their baby 'Sanitiser'

Coolio's father Carl told the BBC: "The only time I saw him was on the last day of his life."

Speaking after the inquest, Carl said: "They told me he'd tested positive for coronavirus too, which meant I wouldn't be allowed to see him or hold his hand."

Carl, 49, said the couple considered Coolio to be their "miracle baby" as they thought they were too old to have children.

"The night before, I'd watched Coolio kicking like mad inside Kim's tummy. I just can't believe any of this happened. It is beyond cruel."

South Wales Central coroner Mr Hughes said: "I pass on my condolences to the family in these most sad and depressing circumstances."

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website