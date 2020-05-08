Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced what will be first to reopen under the national cabinet's three-step plan to lift coronavirus restrictions.

Morrison announced the plan agreed upon by state leaders in today's meeting in an address to the nation this afternoon, with the first stage to involve reopening restaurants, cafes, schools, parks and playgrounds.

Step one will "enable greater connection with friends and family, allowing gatherings up to 10 people, and five guests in your own home", Morrison said.

Working from home will be encouraged. Children will be back in classrooms and playgrounds. Golf is back, pools will be reopened, and fitness bootcamps allowed in parks.

Retail and small cafes and restaurants will be reopened, and interstate recreational travel will be allowed. Funerals can have up to 30 attendees outdoors, and weddings 10.

"It will see children back in classrooms and in playgrounds in their communities. Golfers back on the green. Lap swimmers back in the pool. Bootcamps back in the parks. Retail and small cafes and restaurants reopening. Interstate recreational travel, starting again," Morrison said.

Step two will allow larger size gatherings up to 20 people, including for venues such as cinemas and galleries, more retail openings on sector-based Covid safe plans, organised community sport and beauty parlours, Morrison said.

"And you'll be pleased to know, barre classes open once again."

Step three would allow gatherings of up to 100 people.

"This will become clearer as we move through the first two steps. So there will be more work to do on step three," the Prime Minister said.

This is the three-step plan PM @ScottMorrisonMP says National Cabinet has agreed on as a roadmap to a #COVID19 safe Australia.



MORE: https://t.co/BzMVigEIAc pic.twitter.com/8RcWcsVkS2 — Nine.com.au (@Ninecomau) May 8, 2020

"But most workers, by then, will be back in the workplace. Interstate travel will likely resume. Pubs and clubs with some restrictions will be open. And also possibly gaming venues."

Morrison said the states and territories would outline their own timetables for the three-step plan, and each stage would be assessed on its success, which would determine when to proceed to the next stage.

Morrison said the second and third stages "will get greater definition as we move through the success of step one".

Announcing the three-stage plan, Morrison said Australia had been "fighting the virus and we are winning" in the fight against Covid-19.

"Today, we move ahead with reopening our economy and our society, with a clear plan, and a clear framework, that shows Australians the road ahead," he said.

