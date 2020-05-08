A Kiwi in Melbourne has been filmed shutting down a woman's vile racial attack on a group of Australians as onlookers stood stunned.

Footage shows a well-dressed Australian woman pointing and shouting at a group of young Asian woman who were at a crossing in Fitzroy.

The Australian woman started to hurl verbal insults after overhearing the group of women's conversation.

The aggressor can be seen shouting at the woman, telling her to "not speak so loudly", before demanding the group speak English.

One of the group members bites back, telling the woman: "This is an international city."

"Oh shut up," the woman responds.

"There's so many of you, and you won't speak English. Speak English.

"If I went to your country to work, I would learn your language."

An Australian woman (left) was filmed racially abusing a group of Asian students. That's when a Kiwi woman (right) stepped up to denounce the attack.

During the woman's racial rant, an onlooker can be heard telling her to "shut up you f***ing racist".

That's when a bystander, believed to be from New Zealand, intervened, cutting the woman off and telling the group to ignore her retorts.

"Don't listen. The majority of Australians and New Zealanders don't think like that."

According to Daily Mail Australia, the woman's vile rant is just one of many racially motivated attacks filmed in Australia in recent months.

They claim Asian Australians fear the Covid-19 outbreak will fuel racist sentiments.

In March, a mother was caught screaming racist abuse at commuters wearing masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus on a train - also in Melbourne.