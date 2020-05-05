Shocking video has captured terrifying scenes on a Melbourne motorway after a truck pushed a small car at least 750m down the road as the car's driver feared for her life and onlookers desperately tried to get the truckie's attention.

The truck driver says he had no idea that he was pushing the car during the incident, which played out on Melbourne's Western Ring Road last Friday.

"I had 22 tonnes of wool on board. You can't feel it when you hit something," driver Steve O'Dea told Australia's A Current Affair.

The terrifying incident was captured on camera. Photo / Nine

"I put my indicator on, checked my mirrors, checked my little mirror through the door and couldn't see nothing," he said.

O'Dea, a 40-year truck driving veteran, said he was "sorry" for the incident, which left him "in shock".

Kelly Bubeck said she feared for her life with Steve O'Dea's truck pushed her along a busy motorway. Photo / Nine/A Current Affair

The driver of the car, Kelly Bubeck, told Nine News that she feared for her life as her car was pushed along the motorway.

"All I'm thinking of is my daughter and my husband," she said.

"I'm thinking: 'I'm not dying today. This isn't it'".

Bubeck, an aged-care worker, said she desperately tried to activate her car's voice-controlled phone to call emergency services but the system was unable to understand her.

Others motorists, honking and flashing their lights, finally got the driver to stop and O'Dea got out to check the car.

"When I stopped the car and opened the door and got out, I'm yelling at him ''You nearly wiped me off'," Bubeck said.

"He turned around and looked at me and 'oh, for f**'s sake!'. They're the only words he said."

Police attended the incident and said no offences had been committed.