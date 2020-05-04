The family of a Sydney woman who tested negative for Covid-19 twice before she died have broken their silence.

Ann Fahey, 76, died on Saturday, 48 hours after her third Covid-19 test came back positive.

But her family are devastated after being told by Newmarch House aged-care facility the first two tests were likely wrong.

Ann's son Mark Fahey says the family are angry and believe an earlier positive result could have given her a better chance of survival.

"I'm appalled. I'm angry. I'm upset," he said.

"If the test was correct - in the first place - she would've had a week's head start."