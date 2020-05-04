

In a world still grappling with the massive change wrought by Covid-19, we are all adapting to new ways of life.

Physical distancing, working from home and Zoom calls are all making huge changes to human behaviour but perhaps the most visible sign of change is the face mask.

The accessory may be seen less often on the streets of New Zealand than in many countries but it is fair to say that we would all be familiar with how they work to prevent the spread of the virus from an infected person.

So in the US, currently facing an onslaught of cases and deaths and where the general public has been advised to wear masks, there is surely no excuse for getting it wrong.

Introducing then, this fine specimen.

Genius. Photo / TikTok/Joegotti96

Joe Samaan, a store worker from Kentucky, shared a video to TikTok of his encounter with this stable genius.

The video shows the woman approaching the counter to pay for petrol, asking: "Hi there, can I get 10 on pump one please?"

Samaan takes the payment, before asking: "Where did you get that mask from?"

"Well since we have to wear them and it makes it hard to breathe, this makes it a lot easier to breathe," the woman replies.

Just to make sure he's understanding this bold innovation, Samaan replies: "Cutting it?"

When she nods in agreement, the dumbfounded clerk responds: "'Yeah sure I'll do that too, thanks for the advice."

Just wow.

Vice President Mike Pence visits the molecular testing lab at the Mayo Clinic, sans mask. Photo / AP

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the US, Vice President Mike Pence issued a rare mea culpa: Pence said he should have worn a face mask during a visit last week to Minnesota's Mayo Clinic.

Pence's failure to wear a mask violated the clinic's guidelines and drew significant criticism.

Should have just worn one and cut a hole.

