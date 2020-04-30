Greta Thunberg has donated US$100,000 ($164,000) in prize money to help Unicef fight Covid-19, the UN children's fund said today.

The environmental activist has launched a child rights-driven campaign with Danish NGO Human Act to support Unicef's efforts to protect children from the direct and knock-on consequences of the pandemic.

This includes helping children who are suffering from food shortages, strained healthcare systems, violence and lost education.

"Like the climate crisis, the coronavirus pandemic is a child-rights crisis," Thunberg said.

"It will affect all children, now and in the long-term, but vulnerable groups will be impacted the most.

"I'm asking everyone to step up and join me in support of Unicef's vital work to save children's lives, to protect health and continue education."

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg. Photo / AP

Thunberg was recently recognised for her global activism by Human Act which granted her foundation the prize money of US$100,000, which she has given to Unicef. An additional US$100,000 has been given to Unicef's campaign from Human Act.

Proceeds from the campaign will go directly towards Unicef's emergency programmes to fight Covid-19, including through the provision of soap, masks, gloves, hygiene kits, protective equipment, life-saving information and other support to healthcare systems.

A report issued this month by the United Nations warned that children risk being among the biggest victims of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Even though children have been spared from having major health problems from the disease, the pandemic is having a profound effect on their overall wellbeing.

Children of all ages in many countries have been affected by the outbreak, in particular by the socio-economic impacts and in some cases by the mitigation measures implemented to prevent the spread of the disease.

"The coronavirus pandemic is the greatest struggle the world has seen in generations," said Unicef executive director Henrietta Fore.

"Children and young people are among the most severely impacted by the knock-on effects of Covid-19, so it is only natural that they would want to do something about it.

"Through her activism, Greta Thunberg has proven that young people are ready to take a stand and lead change in the world.

"Unicef is very pleased that Greta and her supporters have not only chosen to take a stand against this pandemic, but to do so in partnership with Unicef."