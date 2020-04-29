Boris Johnson's partner Carrie Symonds has given birth to a baby boy.

The pair have just announced the arrival of "a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning".

Both mother and baby are doing very well.

"The PM and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team."

Mr Johnson will miss his first PMQs since returning to work, with Dominic Raab deputising for the dispatch box once again.

Johnson spent a week in hospital, including three nights in intensive care, after being diagnosed with coronavirus on April 5.

While in ICU, he was treated by a Kiwi nurse Jenny McGee, who he personally thanked for treating him while he fought for his life.

The British Prime Minister said McGee and another nurse, Luis from Portugal, were the reason that "in the end, my body did start to get enough oxygen".

Johnson has been continuing his recovery at Chequers, the prime minister's country house and returned to Downing Street earlier this week.