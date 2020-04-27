When a Covid-19 patient went into cardiac arrest, doctors and nurses at a New York-area hospital took their hands off him just before hitting the man with an electric shock to restart his heart.

In an Associated Press photograph of the life-saving moment, the medical team stands with arms outstretched above the helpless figure on a wheeled stretcher, whose own arms seem suspended in midair. He was successfully revived.

In other images from the coronavirus pandemic, the faithful sought to carry on with religious traditions. A Muslim man offered prayers on a lake shore on the second day of Ramadan in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Kashmiri shrines that would usually be packed during the holy month of Ramadan were deserted after authorities closed them to prevent the spread of the disease.

In Israel, ultra-Orthodox Jews observed social distancing during a morning prayer next to their houses. Synagogues were closed to fight the disease.

The family of Larry Hammond wave as a line of cars with friends and family, who could not attend his funeral pass by their home, in New Orleans. Photo / AP

Mourning rituals went on in new ways. When relatives and friends could not attend Larry Hammond's funeral because of limits on gatherings of more than 10 people, Hammond's family waved as a line of cars passed their New Orleans home.

Virus fears stirred inmates to riot in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where a police helicopter flew over a group of prisoners protesting from a prison rooftop that authorities were not doing enough to curb the virus behind bars.

But others seemed to ignore the dangers. With nearly all the world's sports shut down by the pandemic, a full card of matches took place before a live audience in Managua, Nicaragua. The event was organised by former world boxing champion Rosendo "Búfalo" Álvarez, who, like the Central American nation's government, waved aside the threat of Covid-19.

A Kashmiri Muslim man offers prayer on the banks of Dal Lake on the second day of Ramadan during lockdown in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir. Photo / AP

Haitians who were deported from the United States hide their faces as they arrive at a hotel where they will be quarantined in Tabarre, Haiti. Photo / AP

Maria Rosa, right, Javier and Carina, centre, attend the burial of their mother Amparo Rumeu at the Montjuic cemetery in Barcelona, Spain. Photo / AP

Children wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus watch soap bubbles fly at the Chogyesa temple in South Korea. Photo / AP

People keep social distance during 'Black Flag' protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and government corruption, at Rabin square in Tel Aviv, Israel. Photo / AP

Estefano Godo, 19, cuts the hair of Alexander Placencia, 29, at his house in the outskirts of Lima, Peru. Photo / AP

Ultra-Orthodox Jews keep social distancing during a morning prayer next to their houses in Bnei Brak, Israel. Photo / AP

A man wearing a protective face mask looks at a fight organised by Nicaraguan two-time world box champion Rosendo 'Búfalo' Álvarez in Managua, Nicaragua. Photo / AP

A police helicopter flies over rioting inmates protesting from the roof of Villa Devoto prison in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Photo / AP

Nurses and doctors clear the area before defibrillating a patient with Covid-19 who went into cardiac arrest at St Joseph's Hospital in Yonkers, New York. Photo / AP

