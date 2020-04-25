The home of the Porsche driver at the centre of the Melbourne police crash has been vandalised.

The word "DIE" was spray painted on the black roller door of mortgage broker Richard Pusey's Melbourne home overnight.

His wife reportedly phoned police for help and complained that they took too long to arrive. Pusey has spent two nights in custody over his role in the Eastern Freeway crash that claimed the life of four police officers.

Yesterday a court heard the porsche driver at the centre of the horror crash that killed four police officers could be heard saying "absolutely amazing" while filming one of the dying officers groaning. Further details of Pusey's alleged actions after the fatal crash were read out as he faced Melbourne Magistrates' Court yesterday.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton later weighed in on the allegations heard in court.

"In the Victorian community we have a lot of fantastic people in this community, but sometimes events occur when you are reminded evil walks among us and this has been one of those days," Ashton said.

Victoria's police minister Lisa Neville weighed in, saying: "Based on the alleged reports I have heard on Friday, it is completely sickening and disgusting, there is almost no words for it," she said.

"I so hope the families haven't heard it, that is my hope."

Secretary of the Police Association Wayne Gatt said the driver's behaviour was "soulless".

"This week, four police heroes died and one coward lived," Sgt Gatt said.

"It is soulless. That is all I will say."

Victoria Police have charged the man who allegedly fled the scene of a fatal crash that killed four police officers. Photo / Supplied

As Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor lay pinned between the Porsche and truck groaning and calling for help, Pusey, 41, allegedly filmed her, saying: "There you go. Amazing. Absolutely amazing."

He then allegedly continued: "All I wanted to do was go home and have my sushi. Now you've f---ed my f---ing car."

He told detectives he had gone off to urinate on the grass when he heard the "bang".

Homicide squad Detective Senior Constable Aaron Price told the court Leading Senior Constable Taylor activated her body-worn camera at 5.06pm when intercepting Pusey after he was clocked doing 149kmh in a 100kmh zone.

While sitting on the side rail of the freeway, Pusey then returned a positive swab for ice and cannabis, he said. The officers called for back-up and Senior Constable Kevin King and Constable Joshua Prestney arrived at 5.35pm.

Both police vehicles had their emergency blue and red lights activated, Det Price said.

Pusey then walked a short distance from his vehicle as he needed to urinate, the court heard.

Shortly after Pusey was pulled over, a truck being driven by Mohinder Singh Bajwa ploughed into the four responding officers — Senior Constable Taylor, Constable Glen Humphris, Senior Constable Kevin King and Constable Joshua Prestney — killing them all.

"The accused heard what he described as 'just bang'," Det Price said.

The driver of the truck remained in medical care in hospital on Friday.

Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said forensic medical officers were reassessing his condition this afternoon.

"We are hoping to have clearance to interview him later today," Ashton said.

Det Price said Sen-Constable Taylor's body-worn camera captured the collision at 5.42pm.

"At this point [Lynette] can be heard calling out for help," he said. "The accused failed to render assistance."

Instead, Pusey allegedly removed two phones from his car, before using one of them to film the scene.

And when a witness asked him to leave after seeing him filming, Pusey allegedly responded: "That's my f---ing car, mate."

He then hitched a ride back to Fitzroy with a motorist who had stopped at the scene, calling his wife on the way to tell her what happened.

The court heard Pusey later contacted an AFP officer he knew to tell her, before sending her the videos from the crash site.

At 8.28pm, he allegedly sent another associate a photo of the crime scene, joking that he "hoped to get out of the fine".

Pusey has been charged with attempting to conceal or destroy evidence after allegedly presenting an iPhone to detectives that had been restored to factory settings.

His second phone, believed to be the one he used to film the crime scene, was later seized when police raided his Fitzroy home.

Asked why he didn't give up the correct phone, Pusey told detectives the last time he was arrested, his phone containing all of his business material was seized.

Det Price said earlier reports Pusey posted the video to social media were incorrect.

In his police interview, Pusey also "described in detail", Det Price said, where each police officer lay in the aftermath and what he thought their injuries were.

Det Price ended his court evidence by paying tribute to his fallen colleagues.

"If I may, your honour, take a moment to pay my respects to the victims," he said, before silence fell upon the court.

Pusey, who entered the courtroom flanked by two custody officers at 10.47am, did not speak throughout the hearing.

He glanced towards a woman, believed to be his partner, who was sitting in the front row.

She did not comment as she left court. He was remanded to reappear in court in July.

Pusey was on Thursday charged by homicide squad detectives after allegedly fleeing the scene of the crash.

He was out on bail and allegedly high on drugs when his Porsche 911 was stopped by police.

Pusey was interviewed by police late into the night and charged with a range of offences, including destruction of evidence and three counts of committing an indictable offence while on bail.

His other charges are for speeding, reckless conduct endangering life, failing to remain after a drug test, failing to render assistance, failing to exchange detail and possessing a drug of dependence.

Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton on Thursday said it was "disgusting" that pictures of the crash scene had been shared.

"When I'm spending time with the family members of those deceased officers I can tell you it will absolutely disgust them," he said.

"To leave the scene is a very, very low act.

"If I wasn't wearing the uniform of chief commissioner, I would give you far more colourful language."