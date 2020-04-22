Four police officers have been killed after a truck collided with police cars on a Melbourne highway tonight.

The accident happened on the Chandler Highway near Kew about 5.40pm local time after officers pulled over a Porsche for speeding.

A semi-trailer then collided with at least one, possibly two, of the police cars, leaving behind a scene of "utter carnage".

"Emergency services are currently responding to a collision in Kew tonight," Victoria Police said in a statement.

Advertisement

"At this stage it is believed multiple vehicles are involved in the collision on the Chandler Highway and a number of police officers are believed to have been involved.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be determined at this stage. We will provide updates as they come to hand."

A semi trailer has wiped out multiple vehicles - including police cars - on the eastern freeway and I’m being told there are at least 3 fatalities. Officers had pulled over a vehicle for a roadside test before they were struck @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/A3AukcrqLV — Lana Murphy (@LanaMurphy) April 22, 2020

Multiple ambulances were seen leaving the scene.

Citybound lanes of the Eastern Freeway are closed between Bulleen Road and the Chandler Highway.

Motorists are being urged to exit the citybound lanes as early as possible and to find an alternative route.

Drivers can get back onto the freeway from the Chandler Highway entry.

Outbound traffic is heavily delayed through the area, so motorists should allow extra time.