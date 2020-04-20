A woman's trip to the maternity ward turned chaotic after the woman ended up giving birth in the car, during a crash, and then could not find the newborn in the vehicle.

Police in Georgia, US, say a woman was driving her SUV on Monday morning with her daughter, who was in labour, and a 1-year-old.

The road was wet and the driver lost control of the vehicle trying to make a turn. The car reportedly hydroplaned across the road and hit a power pole, then slammed into a brick wall.

According to police body camera footage, the car windows were busted out during the impact.

Advertisement

The woman, who was in labour, ended up giving birth during the crash.

"I gave birth in the car," one of the women is heard telling Lilburn Police officers in the body cam footage.

She then told officers they could not find the baby.

Two officers began searching for the newborn in and around the SUV.

One of the officers found the newborn under a seat, with the umbilical cord still attached.

He gently lifted the baby out from under the seat and rushed the newborn to emergency medical staff.

The family was taken to hospital and the baby is currently in neonatal ICU, in stable condition.