The pandemic is a challenge not only for public health but also for messaging. Here's how some world leaders have talked to their citizens about the outbreak.

World leaders have spent the past several weeks

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

President Emmanuel Macron

President Rodrigo Duterte

Chancellor Angela Merkel