A British woman has died of coronavirus just seven days after giving birth.

Mother of three Salina Shaw "battled for her life" but eventually succumbed to the virus, her partner told The Sun.

Shaw, who was only 37, gave birth to her third daughter on April 7. She died from Covid-19 on Easter Sunday.

Her cousin wrote on Facebook that she was "taken from this world far too soon".

Advertisement

"But from this utter sorrow, everyone should know that this lady was a force to be reckoned with, a powerful single mum, with fire in her belly and determination that you would never have seen in anyone.

"Her smile lit a room as soon as she walked in, always with a little swag and always looking on point! She lived life to the fullest, she took her girls on dream holidays to Jamaica, Dubai, America, the list went on.️"

Her cousin wrote that Shaw had lost her mum shortly after giving birth to her first daughter, who is now almost 18.

"So she instinctively taught her daughter to follow in her footsteps and to show them how to become independent in their own rights.

"She adored her own and other children so built a successful child-minding business to share her love and wisdom. A true legend!"

According to her grieving partner, Abdul Bangura, she was diabetic but lived a healthy lifestyle and followed social distancing guidelines.

The family is now fundraising for Shaw's children.