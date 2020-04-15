United States President Donald Trump is threatening to use what he says is his constitutional authority to adjourn both chambers of Congress to clear the way for recess appointments to his Administration.

Trump said lawmakers have made it difficult to run the federal Government, saying "every week, they put up roadblocks."

He says that the current practice of conducting "phony, pro-forma" sessions of Congress so that he can't make recess appointments is a dereliction of duty that the American people cannot afford during the coronavirus crisis.

He complains that some of his nominees have waited years for approval, though previous presidents have leveled similar complaints.

