A heavily pregnant nurse who tested positive for Covid-19 has died after doctors managed to save her baby.

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, 28, passed away on Monday NZT after undergoing an emergency caesarean to deliver her baby daughter at Luton and Dunstable hospital.

The little girl is understood to be alive and being cared for.

Colleagues of the woman said she was "a fabulous nurse, and a great example of what we stand for".

In a GoFundMe page set up for Agyapong's family, friends wrote: "Mary was a blessing to everyone she came across and her love, care and sincerity will be irreplaceable."

David Carter, CEO of Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: "It is with great sadness that I can confirm the death of one of our nurses, Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong.

"Mary worked here for five years and was a highly valued and loved member of our team, a fantastic nurse and a great example of what we stand for in this Trust.

"She tested positive for Covid-19 after being tested on 5th of April and was admitted to the hospital on the 7th April. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Mary's family and friends at this sad time. We ask that the family's privacy is respected at this time."

The GoFundMe page said: "I am raising this funds for her immediate family; her husband, AJ and her baby girl little Mary, who was born at the time of her demise.

"It is humane for us to take care of them in every way we can during this heavy and trying time.

"You will forever be in our hearts Mary. Your memories are still with us and we will cherish them forever until we meet again.

"We will forever miss you."

In an internal email to staff seen by Channel 4 News, the Trust's chief executive described her as a "wonderful young woman who made a huge contribution" and that the survival of her baby daughter was a "beacon of light at this very dark time".