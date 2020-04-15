Global coronavirus cases passed more than two million overnight, according to a tally of official numbers.

At least 2,000,576 infections, including 126,871 deaths, have been recorded.

Europe is the hardest hit continent, with 1,010,858 cases and 85,271 fatalities, the AFP news agency said.

The United States, where the virus is spreading most rapidly, registered 609,240 cases, and 26,033 deaths, it reported

AFP collected data from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO),

Advertisement

Here are more Covid-19 updates from around the world.



Everyone in NYC needs to wear a face mask

Face coverings will be required in busy spaces while New York City officials said they would create an emergency food reserve and take other steps to safeguard residents' sustenance. Meanwhile, the mayor urged a cautious approach to reviving the economy.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said state residents will be required to wear face coverings when they are out and coming in close contact with other people.

The new mandate will require a mask or face covering on busy streets, public transit or any situation where people cannot maintain 2m of social distancing. The executive order is similar to recommendations already in effect in New York City and will be in force on Friday.

"Stopping the spread is everything. How can you not wear a mask when you're going to come close to a person?" Cuomo said at his daily briefing. "On what theory would you not do that?"

People wear face masks to protect against the coronavirus as they stand on line to grocery shop in the Queens borough of New York. Photo / AP

China 'delayed' reporting pandemic for six key days

An investigation by the Associated Press has found that six days of delays by China — from January 14 to January 20 — in alerting the public to the growing dangers of the virus set the stage for a pandemic that has upended the lives of millions, sideswiped the global economy and cost nearly 127,000 lives.

Alarm at Trump's WHO move

US President Donald Trump announced a halt to American payments to the World Health Organization, pending a review of its warnings about the coronavirus and China.

Nations around the world reacted with alarm to the news, and health experts warned the move could jeopardise global efforts to stop the coronavirus pandemic.

People wait to board a train to Beijing in a train station in Wuhan - the Chinese city at the center of the global coronavirus epidemic. Photo / AP

Europe, China reluctant to lift restrictions

The first tentative steps in lifting the economically crippling coronavirus restrictions in Europe and China are running into resistance, with shoppers and other customers staying away from the reopened businesses and workers afraid the newly restored freedoms could put their health at risk.

Advertisement

‌

The European Union moved on Wednesday to head off a chaotic and potentially disastrous easing of restrictions that are limiting the spread of the coronavirus, warning its 27 nations to move very cautiously as they return to normal life and base their actions on scientific advice. As countries around the world edge toward ending lockdowns and restarting their economies and societies, citizens are being more closely monitored. The challenge is achieving the tricky balance between limiting the spread of disease and allowing people freedom to move outside their homes.

A passenger wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus, walks along a tunnel in a metro station in Barcelona. Photo / AO

Food supply in Africa being choked

Efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus may be choking Africa's already-vulnerable food supply. Lockdowns in at least 33 of Africa's 54 countries have blocked farmers from getting food to markets and threatened deliveries of food assistance to rural populations. Many informal markets where millions buy their food are shut.

‌

- AP