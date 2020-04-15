The Taliban figures in the video are as carefully choreographed as in the militants' more usual propaganda films, but in this one they wear surgical masks and carry public health equipment rather than weapons.

The recent video from the Taliban health commission in Afghanistan's Kunduz province says the insurgent group is spreading health information about the coronavirus and enforcing quarantine for residents returning from abroad.

The virus has been seized on by the insurgent movement as part of a long-running campaign against the Government.

The success of the Taliban insurgency has always been partly due to an extensive shadow regime promising fairer and quicker services than the corrupt Government, and it is now also touting its response to the pandemic.

Advertisement

The Taliban has a health team. Drug cartels are distributing aid packages. MS-13 is enforcing quarantines. Here's a look at the underworld of armed groups with public health strategies. https://t.co/tTW1JFJW21 — Kevin Sieff (@ksieff) April 14, 2020



World health officials fear the disease could wreak havoc in Afghanistan, which is one of the world's poorest countries and has little healthcare for many inhabitants.

Government officials had by yesterday recorded 665 cases and 21 deaths, but a lack of testing means the true tally is expected to be far higher.

Large numbers of infected Afghans are feared to have streamed into Afghanistan from neighbouring Iran during recent weeks.

Hamdullah Nomani, a former Taliban minister and now deputy director of the insurgents' health commission, said that the movement's rural anti-coronavirus campaign was "in full swing".

He said: "In areas under our influence, those returned from Iran must be quarantined at home for 15 days. They are banned from going to worship places, the market, or any other social places. If anyone gets Covid-19 symptoms it's compulsory to visit a nearby hospital."

The arrival of Covid-19 has been seized on by the insurgent movement as part of a long-running campaign against the governmenthttps://t.co/bXlcQC9qOf — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 14, 2020



The movement is keen to demonstrate to Afghans, and the international community, that it could mount a responsible administration as well as a ruthlessly determined insurgency, analysts believe.

Yet it also remains unclear how much action the militants are willing or able to take against the virus and how much is propaganda.

Residents of Taliban-controlled areas gave a mixed picture.

Advertisement

Haji Shah Baluch, 50, a shopkeeper in the southern province of Helmand, said life was unaffected and locals had only heard of the virus from the media. The Taliban had done nothing, he said.

In the northern Takhar province, 43-year-old Nabi Khan said the Taliban had visited, but provided little support. "We are so poor we even could not afford handwash, forget about a mask."