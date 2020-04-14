Wet markets in China, like the one where the Covid-19 outbreak is believed to have originated from, have reopened despite global pressure for them to remain closed.

Dr Anthony Fauci, an infectious disease expert on the White House Covid-19 task force, last week said China should shut down all wet markets due to the danger.

But China has since lifted lockdown inside the city of Wuhan, and now its markets, which sell freshly slaughtered animals, dishes and wildlife are now open to the public, a move backed by the World Health organisation.

The Chinese Communist Party-linked Global Times reported that they are supposed to abide by strict safety requirements to stop the virus spreading.

According to the report, shoppers entering Wuhan's biggest wet market, the Baishazhou market, must have their temperatures taken and show a green card which proves they are Covid-19 free.

But Fauci has been left stunned by the reopening of the markets which are believed to be the epicentre of Covid-19.

Australia has pressured the World Health Organisation's decision to allow the reopening of wet markets in China despite strong evidence they were the origin of the coronavirus. Photo / Getty

"It boggles my mind how, when we have so many diseases that emanate out of that unusual human-animal interface, that we just don't shut it down.

"I don't know what else has to happen to get us to appreciate that."

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has slammed WHO after they supported the reopening of China's wet markets.

"I'm totally puzzled by this decision. We need to protect the world against potential sources of outbreaks of these types of viruses," Morrison said.

"It has happened too many times. Australia and the world will be looking to organisations like the WHO to ensure lessons are learned from the devastating coronavirus outbreak.

Photos from a wet market. Photo / Twitter

"There must be transparency in understanding how it began in Wuhan and how it was transmitted. We also need to fully understand and protect against the global health threat posed by places like wet markets.

"And these wet markets can be a real problem when it comes to what can occur in those markets. And I think from a world health point of view, this is something the World Health Organisation should do something about."

Covid-19 has infected nearly 2 million people and killing more than 116,000.

