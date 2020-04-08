By RNZ

Five more people in French Polynesia have tested positive for Covid-19, raising the total to 47.

The number of cases in hospital has increased to three.

The Government said the supposed 48th case was an individual who tested positive twice.

All cases were concentrated on Tahiti and Moorea.

Meanwhile, the first flight to France under the French Government's emergency air link provision to maintain services to overseas territories is about to set off for Guadeloupe and Paris.

The service was being provided by Air Tahiti Nui which, in a first phase, will fly out stranded non-residents, people needing medical evacuation to France as well as freight.

The first flight today was available to travellers who had tickets but whose flights had been cancelled amid the Covid-19 crisis.

According to media reports those without a previously arranged flight could buy a seat on the Paris flight for just under US$1000.

A French High Commission official was quoted as saying about two dozen tourists were still in French Polynesia.

Today's flight would return to Tahiti without passengers, meaning French Polynesian residents wanting to return would have to wait.

