Jeff Schoep led America's largest neo-Nazi group for two decades. He now says he wants to help destroy it.

It was a panel discussion on a college campus about the importance of rejecting extremism. And

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

'America's poster boy for Nazism'

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

'You have to tear the house down'

Trying to outrun the past