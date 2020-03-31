There are dire warnings the United States will face its worst death toll in the second week of April.

New modelling predicts 2271 people will die from coronavirus on April 15 alone.

The analysis was done by the University of Washington School of Medicine and predicted deaths per day will only drop to under 100 after June 9.

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus.

"Our estimated trajectory of COVID-19 deaths assumes continued and uninterrupted vigilance by the general public, hospital and health workers, and government agencies," Dr Christopher Murray said.

"The trajectory of the pandemic will change – and dramatically for the worse – if people ease up on social distancing or relax with other precautions. We encourage everyone to adhere to those precautions to help save lives.

"We hope these forecasts will help leaders of medical systems figure out innovative ways to deliver high-quality care to those who will need their services in the coming weeks."

The analysis, based on observed death rates, estimates that over the next four months in the US, about 81,000 people will die from the virus.

It projects demand for hospital services, including the availability of ventilators and general hospital beds, and predicts demand will far exceed capacity.

The forecast predicts 41 states will need more ICU beds than they currently have available and that 11 states may need to increase their ICU beds by 50 per cent or more to meet patient needs before the current wave of the pandemic ends.

Earlier this week Dr Anthony Fauci, the US's top infectious disease expert, said the country could see between 100,000 to 200,000 deaths.

According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, the US has had 164,603 cases and 3164 deaths, 914 of which have been in New York.

The US has the most cases of anywhere in the world, ahead of Italy with 101,739.

New analysis of US coronavirus cases has pinpointed the day 2271 Americans are expected to die from the infection, and how long the pandemic will continue.

Yesterday President Donald Trump backflipped on easing restrictions for the country.

He announced he was extending America's social distancing guidelines to April 30.

It was a big shift from this time last week, when the President suggested Easter – April 12 – as his preferred timeline for "reopening" the US economy. He repeatedly said he wanted to ease coronavirus restrictions within a matter of weeks, "not months".

"Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the victory is won," he said yesterday.

"That would be the greatest loss of all. Therefore, the next two weeks, and during this period, it's very important that everyone strongly follow the guidelines."