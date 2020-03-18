Coronavirus is jumping borders, with more than 100 countries having now confirmed at least one case of infection.

Stock markets around the world have been savaged, millions of people quarantined, and countries are scrambling to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, implementing emergency plans and travel restrictions on the worst-affected places.

"The WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction," World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in a briefing.

"We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterised as a pandemic."

The viral outbreak that began in China three months ago has infected more than 181,000 people globally and killed more than 7000 people.

Bruce Aylward, the leader of a joint WHO-China mission of experts, warned countries they needed to do more to get ready for coronavirus cases.

"Think the virus is going to show up tomorrow. If you don't think that way, you're not going to be ready," he said.

CHINA

Confirmed cases: 81,074

Deaths: 3241

People recovered from coronavirus prepare to leave the rehabilitation center after a 14-day quarantine for medical observation in Wuhan. Photo / AP

The epidemic is believed to have peaked in China between January 23 and February 2.

Most cases in other countries around the world have involved people who travelled from China, where the outbreak originated in the city of Wuhan.

While more than 3000 people have died from the disease in China, the WHO concluded on February 24 that the measures imposed by the Chinese government — sealing off cities, shutting down businesses and schools and ordering people to remain indoors — may have saved hundreds of thousands of people from infection.

"There's no question that China's bold approach to the rapid spread of this new respiratory pathogen has changed the course of what was a rapidly escalating and continues to be a deadly epidemic," said Dr Bruce Aylward, who led the WHO delegation.

The WHO said that of more than 80,000 people who have been sickened by COVID-19 in China, more than 70 per cent have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

"China has certainly peaked and there is certainly a decline," said head of WHO's emerging diseases and zoonosis unit, Dr Maria Van Kerkhove.

ITALY

Confirmed cases: 31,506

Deaths: 2,503

Italy has been declared the epicentre of the virus outbreak in Europe, with more virus cases now being reported on the continent than were reported in China at the height of its epidemic, Dr Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

A doctor watches a coronavirus patient under treatment in the intensive care unit of the Brescia hospital, Italy. Photo / AP

The Italian government have taken drastic action, closing all shops – except for pharmacies and those stocking food; ordering companies to shut their non-essential departments; closing venues and limiting movement to urgent medical or professional need.

Entry and exit to affected areas is forbidden, weddings and funerals banned, cinemas, gyms, pubs and museums closed. Anyone violating the new law can be arrested and fined.

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has also restricted travel nationwide.

While infections and virus-related deaths continue to soar, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told the BBC he hopes his country will be the first in Europe to overcome the virus emergency.

"Italy was the first nation in Europe to be affected so badly," Mr Di Maio said.

"But I hope it also means that Italy is the first one to leave the emergency behind."

IRAN

Confirmed cases: 16,169

Deaths: 988

Iran's entire population – of more than 81 million people – will likely be confined to their homes for the foreseeable future.

"During the next 10 days, the entire Iranian nation will be monitored through cyberspace, by phone and, if necessary, in person, and those suspected of being ill will be fully identified," Major General Mohammad Bagheri said.

An army commission had been set up to carry out the "emptying of shops, streets and roads" in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus.

The New York Times have suggested that the country is rapidly expanding the number of graves at a cemetery near the city of Qom, where the outbreak was particularly severe due to people licking holy shrines.

SPAIN

Confirmed cases: 11,826

Deaths: 533

SOUTH KOREA

Confirmed cases: 8,413

Deaths: 84

South Korea is struggling to deal with the growing coronavirus crisis, as the number of confirmed cases continues to rise.

The fringe Christian group Shincheonji Church has been identified by authorities as the heart of the country's outbreak.

Jung Eun-kyeong, director of the South Korean Centre for Disease Control, suggested that "there is a possibility that the characteristics of many people sitting close together in a very confined space and holding service for more than an hour" would have led to "a few who were exposed infecting other infectees".

South Korea's president has declared southeastern parts of the country, hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, as "special disaster zones", a designation that makes residents there eligible for emergency relief, tax benefits and other state financial support.

Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells. Photo / AP

GERMANY

Confirmed cases: 9,360

Deaths: 26 FRANCE

Confirmed cases: 7,695

Deaths: 148 UNITED STATES

Confirmed cases: 6,362

Deaths: 108

As the number of virus cases continues to rise in America, US President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency.

He announced on Saturday that he would sign a measure under the Stafford Act that would unlock up at US$50 billion in disaster aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help federal and state governments fight the outbreak.

Some of the nation's most popular talk shows, including The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, have announced they will no longer film with a studio audience. Schools around the US have been closed, communities have cancelled public events, and in an unprecedented move, the NBA season has been suspended.

Mr Trump also made one of the most dramatic actions of any country, by suspending all travel from Europe for the next month.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned the American public to prepare for an outbreak of the disease.

"We expect we will see community spread in this country," said CDC's Nancy Messonnier.

"It's not so much a question of if this will happen any more, but the rather more correct question to be asking is, 'When this will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illness?'"

SWITZERLAND

Confirmed cases: 2,700

Deaths: 27

UK

Confirmed cases: 1,960

Deaths: 72

JAPAN

Confirmed cases: 882

Deaths: 29

Speculation is mounting as to whether the 2020 Olympic Games, which begin on July 24 in Tokyo, will be cancelled as a result of coronavirus.

While organisers, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Paralympic Committee (IPC) have all insisted cancellation is not being considered, one of the IOC's most senior members said that the future of the Tokyo Games is largely out of the IOC's hands and depends on the course the virus takes.

Dick Pound, the committee's longest-serving member, estimated there is a three, possibly even two, month window to decide the fate of the games, meaning a decision could be put off until late May.

NETHERLANDS

Confirmed cases: 1,710

Deaths: 43

NORWAY

Confirmed cases: 1,471

Deaths: 3

SWEDEN

Confirmed cases: 1,196

Deaths: 8

BELGIUM

Confirmed cases: 1,243

Deaths: 10

AUSTRIA

Confirmed cases: 1,332

Deaths: 4

DENMARK

Confirmed cases: 1,024

Deaths: 4

MALAYSIA

Confirmed cases: 673

Deaths:

A woman wearing a face mask walks in front of Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo / AP

QATAR

Confirmed cases: 442

CANADA

Confirmed cases: 478

Deaths: 8

AUSTRALIA

Confirmed cases: 452

Deaths: 5

Australia now has 452 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with warnings that up to 1.5 million people could be infected in NSW alone.

University of Sydney Professor Robert Booy said the best-case scenario is just 20 per cent of people getting COVID-19.

The worst-case scenario is that half the population comes down with the virus.

A state of emergency has been declared in Victoria to deal with the spread of the virus, following Scott Morrison's announcement that while schools would remain open, public gatherings of more than 500 people should be cancelled. Mr Morrison also announced that Australia would adopt the same strict travel restrictions as New Zealand has imposed.

Now, anyone who has returned from overseas must self-isolate for 14 days.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that anyone caught ignoring the new restrictions would face a hefty fine and potential time in prison.

Five people have died so far from the disease: two women and one man who lived at the Dorothy Henderson Lodge nursing home facility at Sydney's Macquarie Park; a 78-year-old man from Western Australia, who was diagnosed with the virus after going on the infected Diamond Princess Cruise Ship; and a 77-year-old woman who flew from Brisbane to Sydney on Friday.

PORTUGAL

Confirmed cases: 448

Death: 1

GREECE

Confirmed cases: 387

Deaths: 5

CZECH REPUBLIC

Confirmed cases: 434

FINLAND

Confirmed cases: 277

ISRAEL

Confirmed cases: 337

SLOVENIA

Confirmed cases: 275

Deaths: 1

SINGAPORE

Confirmed cases: 266

BAHRAIN

Confirmed cases: 228

Deaths: 1

ESTONIA

Confirmed cases: 225

BRAZIL

Confirmed cases: 321

Deaths: 1

ICELAND

Confirmed cases: 247

Deaths: 1

IRELAND

Confirmed cases: 292

Deaths: 2

ROMANIA

Confirmed cases: 217

CHILE

Confirmed cases: 201

EGYPT

Confirmed cases: 196

Deaths: 6

A man and his daughter, both wearing a face mask, play on a sling in a park in Rome. Photo / AP

POLAND

Confirmed cases: 238

Deaths: 5

THAILAND

Confirmed cases: 177

Deaths: 1

PHILIPPINES

Confirmed cases: 187

Deaths: 12

PAKISTAN

Confirmed cases: 237

INDONESIA

Confirmed cases: 172

Deaths: 5

IRAQ

Confirmed cases: 154

Deaths: 11

KUWAIT

Confirmed cases: 130

INDIA

Confirmed cases: 142

Deaths: 3

SAUDI ARABIA

Confirmed cases: 171

SAN MARINO

Confirmed cases: 119

Deaths: 11

LEBANON

Confirmed cases: 120

Deaths: 3

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Confirmed cases: 113

RUSSIA

Confirmed cases: 114

PERU

Confirmed cases: 117

LUXEMBOURG

Confirmed cases: 140

Deaths: 1

TAIWAN

Confirmed cases: 77

Deaths: 1

SLOVAKIA

Confirmed cases: 97

SOUTH AFRICA

Confirmed cases: 85

VIETNAM

Confirmed cases: 66

CROATIA

Confirmed cases: 69

ARGENTINA

Confirmed cases: 68

Deaths: 7

PANAMA

Confirmed cases: 69

Deaths: 1

SERBIA

Confirmed cases: 72

BRUNEI

Confirmed cases: 56

ALGERIA

Confirmed cases: 60

Deaths: 4

COLOMBIA

Confirmed cases: 65

MEXICO

Confirmed cases: 82

BULGARIA

Confirmed cases: 67

Deaths: 2

ALBANIA

Confirmed cases: 55

Deaths: 1

HUNGARY

Confirmed cases: 50

Deaths: 1

A man gets help tying a face mask for protection against the COVID-19 illness in downtown in Quito, Ecuador. Photo / AP

ECUADOR

Confirmed cases: 111

Deaths: 2

BELARUS

Confirmed cases: 36

COSTA RICA

Confirmed cases: 41

LATVIA

Confirmed cases: 60

GEORGIA

Confirmed cases: 34

CYPRUS

Confirmed cases: 49

ARMENIA

Confirmed cases: 78

MALTA

Confirmed cases: 38

MOROCCO

Confirmed cases: 44

Deaths: 2

SRI LANKA

Confirmed cases: 44

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

Confirmed cases: 26

SENEGAL

Confirmed cases: 26

MOLDOVA

Confirmed cases: 30

OMAN

Confirmed cases: 24

AFGHANISTAN

Confirmed cases: 22

TUNISIA

Confirmed cases: 24

NORTH MACEDONIA

Confirmed cases: 31

TURKEY

Confirmed cases: 98

Deaths: 1

LITHUANIA

Confirmed cases: 25

VENEZUELA

Confirmed cases: 33

JORDAN

Confirmed cases: 40

BURKINA FASO

Confirmed cases: 15

AZERBAIJAN

Confirmed cases: 28

Deaths: 1

MARTINIQUE

Confirmed cases: 16

Deaaths: 1

MALDIVES

Confirmed cases: 13

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Confirmed cases: 21

BOLIVIA

Confirmed cases: 11

JAMAICA

Confirmed cases: 12

KAZAKHSTAN

Confirmed cases: 33

URAGUAY

Confirmed cases: 29

PARAGUAY

Confirmed cases: 9

BANGLADESH

Confirmed cases: 10

NEW ZEALAND

Confirmed cases: 20

CAMBODIA

Confirmed cases: 33

MONACO

Confirmed cases: 7

GHANA

Confirmed cases: 7

UZBEKISTAN

Confirmed cases: 11

HONDURUS

Confirmed cases: 8

UKRAINE

Confirmed cases: 14

Deaths: 2

RWANDA

Confirmed cases: 7

ETHIOPIA

Confirmed cases: 5

GUYANA

Confirmed cases: 7

Deaths: 1

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

Confirmed cases: 5

CAMEROON

Confirmed cases: 10

CUBA

Confirmed cases: 5

LICHTENSTEIN

Confirmed cases: 19

KENYA

Confirmed cases: 3

SEYCHELLES

Confirmed cases: 4

GUATEMALA

Confirmed cases: 6

Deaths: 1

SAINT LUCIA

Confirmed cases: 2

ARUBA

Confirmed cases: 3

CONGO

Confirmed cases: 3

NAMIBIA

Confirmed cases: 2

NIGERIA

Confirmed cases: 3

KOSOVO

Confirmed cases: 2

ANDORRA

Confirmed cases: 39

SUDAN

Confirmed cases: 1

Deaths: 1

LIBERIA

Confirmed cases: 2

BENIN

Confirmed cases: 1

SOMALIA

Confirmed cases: 1

TANZANIA

Confirmed cases: 1

BAHAMAS

Confirmed cases: 1

ESWATINI

Confirmed cases: 1

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA

Confirmed cases: 1

BHUTAN

Confirmed cases: 1

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

Confirmed cases: 1

DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO

Confirmed cases: 1

GABON

Confirmed cases: 1

GUINEA

Confirmed cases: 1

EQUATORIAL GUINEA

Confirmed cases: 1

MONGOLIA

Confirmed cases: 5

MAURITANIA

Confirmed cases: 1

NEPAL

Confirmed cases: 1

SURINAME

Confirmed cases: 1

ESWATINI

Confirmed cases: 1

TOGO

Confirmed cases: 1

GIBRALTAR

Confirmed cases: 1

SAIN VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

Confirmed cases: 1