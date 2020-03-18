A US woman who has flu-like symptoms has shared a video of her experience doing a drive-through coronavirus test to make others aware of the process.

Last week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Government is considering setting up "drive-through" coronavirus-testing clinics in a bid to limit the spread of the disease.

These have been set up in a number of countries, including the US, Wales and South Korea.

Photojournalist Lauren Petracca of the Post and Courier newspaper in Charleston shared a video on Twitter of her getting tested at a drive-by centre.

"Want to see what it's like to get a #Coronavirus test? Hint: It's not fun," she captioned the post.

In the video, she pulls up next to a man in a hazmat suit and gloves giving her an information packet and a bag. He also advises her when she will get the test results before asking for her details.

He then asks her to close her window and blow her nose on a tissue in her bag and roll the window down when she's ready.

After following his instructions, the man then advises her he will be putting a long swab up each nostril, before then doing so.

Petracca is seen tearing up as the man does the swab.

Afterwards, he labels her test and throws out her tissue.

As Petracca drives off and wipes away tears she says: "Ow, okay that was a lot worse than I was expecting."

Petracca tweeted that she developed symptoms last weekend, took an online screening and qualified to be tested.

"It will be a few days before results come back. I'm guessing I had a flu, but wanted to do my due diligence in case," she wrote on Twitter.

"It kind of felt how it looked, like something went further up my nose than I've ever had before.

"Afterward, I kind of had the feeling like I needed to sneeze."

According to USA Today, "If the patient is calm, the swabbing takes a mere 10 seconds or so and is not painful. A jittery patient can make things more difficult."